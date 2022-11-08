Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.33. 1,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 322,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Xencor Stock Up 11.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xencor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 71.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

