Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.33. 1,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 322,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Xencor Stock Up 11.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
