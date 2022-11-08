WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto Sells 10,388 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

