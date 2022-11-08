WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $457.39 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $457.39 million and $11.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.01655882 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005673 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00037596 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044239 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.01820161 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
