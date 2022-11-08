WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $457.39 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $457.39 million and $11.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.01655882 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044239 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.01820161 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04571801 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $20.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

