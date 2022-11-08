WOO Network (WOO) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $170.93 million and approximately $45.11 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,041,890 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.