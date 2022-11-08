WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after buying an additional 1,318,723 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Sonos by 1,069.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Trading Up 0.7 %

About Sonos

Shares of SONO stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

