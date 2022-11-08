WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,903 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

