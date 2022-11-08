WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

