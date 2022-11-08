Windsor Group LTD Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 32,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

