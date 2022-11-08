Windsor Group LTD Has $223,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

