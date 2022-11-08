William R. Boyd Sells 50,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 590,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

