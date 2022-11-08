WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $407.97 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00036281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 39% against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $407.97 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.