Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.