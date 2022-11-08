Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.51. 258,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

