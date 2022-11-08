Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $36,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 8.6 %

WELL opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.