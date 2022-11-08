Welltower Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.
Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 228.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.
Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $61.46. 2,522,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
