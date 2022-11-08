Welltower Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 228.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $61.46. 2,522,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.