Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

