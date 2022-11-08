Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HealthEquity (HQY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) recently:

11/6/2022 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00.

10/29/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

10/20/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.4 %

HQY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. 488,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,359. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

