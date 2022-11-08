Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HealthEquity (HQY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) recently:
- 11/6/2022 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/2/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00.
- 10/29/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/25/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.
- 10/20/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
HealthEquity Trading Down 0.4 %
HQY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. 488,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,359. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.87.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at HealthEquity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
