Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL):

11/3/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.94.

10/31/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/31/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.70 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.30.

10/31/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – TAL Education Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 4.7 %

TAL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of -0.10. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 267,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 68,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,896,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

