Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY):

11/7/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a SEK 139 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 150.

11/2/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.60 ($11.60) to €11.80 ($11.80).

10/26/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 125 to SEK 132.

10/26/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 140.

10/24/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50).

10/11/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.60 ($11.60).

10/6/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.40 ($10.40) to €10.30 ($10.30).

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,402. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

