Waltonchain Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,196,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,221,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

