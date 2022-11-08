Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 47,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

