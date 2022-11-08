Walleye Capital LLC Takes $8.29 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.