Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 29,820 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,364,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 25.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

PSA stock traded up $10.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.04. 16,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.17. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

