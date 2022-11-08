Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 28,860 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Popular worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 130.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Popular Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

BPOP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.