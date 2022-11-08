Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 1,662,337 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 2,000.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662,337 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 151,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

KPTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,829. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

