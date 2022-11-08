Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 464,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. 55,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,413. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

