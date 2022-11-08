Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.08 Million in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,973,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ironSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,936,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,988 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 115.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 4,025,522 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 256.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in ironSource by 142.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

IS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 931,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,711. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

