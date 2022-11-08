Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 343.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,494 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Comerica worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comerica by 127.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP raised its position in Comerica by 87.2% during the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 257,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Comerica stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

