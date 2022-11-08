Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. 3,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,574. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

