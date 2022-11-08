Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 202,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

