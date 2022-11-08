Walleye Capital LLC Buys 480,441 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1,169.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

KRG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

