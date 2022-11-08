Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 74,079 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,000. Deere & Company comprises 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $5,117,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
DE stock traded up $9.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,862. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.56.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
