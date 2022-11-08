Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 209.6% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 57.3% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.6% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %
AbbVie stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,845. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.79.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
