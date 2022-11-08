W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.10-$29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %
GWW stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,306. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $603.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
