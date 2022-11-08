W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.10-$29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

GWW stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,306. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $603.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $564.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

