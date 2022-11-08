W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $604.98

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $604.98 and last traded at $604.49, with a volume of 1389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.
W.W. Grainger Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.58.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
