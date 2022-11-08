Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vuzix Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 569,860 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

