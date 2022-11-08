VRES Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. VRES has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $13.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00006558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,578.50 or 0.99911046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00046328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023170 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00246402 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.28515216 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

