Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.17. The company has a market capitalization of $378.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

