Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Financial Analysis

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 31.97% 14.79% 1.14% National Bank 24.97% 10.37% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million 3.21 $10.07 million $4.04 8.75 National Bank $311.33 million 4.60 $93.61 million $2.51 18.98

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Virginia National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Bank has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Summary

National Bank beats Virginia National Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through a network of 81 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 121 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.