VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $373.55 million and approximately $155,231.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.