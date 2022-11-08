VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,935.00

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $340.58 million and approximately $24,935.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

