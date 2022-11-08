Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VGCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

Victoria Gold stock traded up 0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 387,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.13. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of 6.56 and a 12-month high of 19.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.21.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

