Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

