Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

