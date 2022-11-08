Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
