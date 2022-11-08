Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

