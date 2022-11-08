Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.