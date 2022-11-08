Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.