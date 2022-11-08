Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $222.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

