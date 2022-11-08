Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,061 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Camping World by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 2.7 %

Camping World Announces Dividend

Shares of CWH stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

