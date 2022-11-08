Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

WY opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

